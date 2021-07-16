Rivals250 LB Sebastian Cheeks Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Decision Factors
Sebastian Cheeks remains one of the top uncommitted recruits this cycle.
The Rivals250 linebacker from Evanston (Ill.) Township used his five allotted official visits on Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin last month and is now pondering his next move.
At the moment, he does not have any others visits locked in and still has a fluid decision timeline.
“Recruiting has been fun, but it’s also been really busy getting out to all these places and getting a feeling for different programs,” Cheeks said. “It’s been hectic, but it’s helped out a ton to get to meet these coaches. That’s what it’s coming down to for me — relationships. My ideal commitment date has been before my senior year, but I’ve never held myself to it. I just need to do things at my own pace.”
Michigan hosted Cheeks for his second to last official visit last month. While it was a mid-week trip, Cheeks got an in-depth look at the program and facilities. Two things in particular stood out the most — the coaching staff and U-M’s prestigious academics.
