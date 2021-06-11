 Rivals250 LB Sebastian Cheeks On Michigan Wolverines Football Push, Recruiting Process
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-11 14:48:52 -0500') }} football

Rivals250 LB Sebastian Cheeks On Michigan's Push, Recruiting Process

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The recruitment of Sebastian Cheeks is really starting to heat up this summer.

A Rivals250 linebacker out of Evanston (Ill.) Township, Cheeks remains one of the most highly sought-after uncommitted recruits nationally. Cheeks is coming off his first official visit to North Carolina and is set to see Texas this weekend.

“The North Carolina visit was off the charts,” Cheeks said. “They showed a lot of love to me and my family. It was really good to get out there and get a feeling for what these visits can mean. I hadn’t made any because of COVID, so it was good to get that face-to-face interaction.

" I want to see the same thing at Texas. We’ve been Zooming for months. It’s going to be good to get in front of Coach (Steve) Sarkisian and the coaches. I look forward to meeting the staff.”

Cheeks currently has no other official visits scheduled, but he mentioned that Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon are still very involved in his recruitment.

Michigan has been going all in for Cheeks over the last few weeks and is working hard to lock him in for a trip to Ann Arbor soon. Jim Harbaugh and the entire defensive staff had a big Zoom call with Cheeks this week to reiterate that he is a top priority this cycle.

