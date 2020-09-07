Tyler Martin is gearing up to make a decision.

The 2022 Rivals250 linebacker out of Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N announced a commitment date of Sept. 11 and is excited to make an early verbal pledge.

“For me, an early commitment is my best bet with everything happening and so many unknowns,” Martin said. “I think it’s best to go forward with the relationships I have now and make a decision at this point and time. I think it’s the right thing to do.