Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Previews Upcoming Decision
Tyler Martin is gearing up to make a decision.
The 2022 Rivals250 linebacker out of Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N announced a commitment date of Sept. 11 and is excited to make an early verbal pledge.
“For me, an early commitment is my best bet with everything happening and so many unknowns,” Martin said. “I think it’s best to go forward with the relationships I have now and make a decision at this point and time. I think it’s the right thing to do.
"I also like the thought of being able to come in as an early enrollee. A lot of schools have told me that if I’m an early commit, the chances of doing that are higher.”
Martin is still considering Boston College, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
With just a week to go before his decision, Martin knows exactly what he’s looking for down the stretch.
