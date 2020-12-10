The Florida high school playoffs are in full swing, and it’s no surprise that national powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas is in the semifinals and poised to win a title.

Rivals250 Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood was a new addition to the STA roster this season following his transfer from small-school West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman. While there have been some adjustments, Hood is excited to be part of a deep postseason run.

“We’re getting ready for Bloomingdale this week,” Hood said. “Playoffs have been going pretty well. I’m not really used to this feeling. At Cardinal, we never really made it past the first round. This is new for me. As a team, we’re feeling really good. We’re just practicing the game plan, so we can execute on Friday.”