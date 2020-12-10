 Rivals250 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB Pledge Jaydon Hood Updates
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 13:00:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 Michigan LB Pledge Jaydon Hood Updates Commitment Status

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
The Florida high school playoffs are in full swing, and it’s no surprise that national powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas is in the semifinals and poised to win a title.

Rivals250 Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood was a new addition to the STA roster this season following his transfer from small-school West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman. While there have been some adjustments, Hood is excited to be part of a deep postseason run.

“We’re getting ready for Bloomingdale this week,” Hood said. “Playoffs have been going pretty well. I’m not really used to this feeling. At Cardinal, we never really made it past the first round. This is new for me. As a team, we’re feeling really good. We’re just practicing the game plan, so we can execute on Friday.”

On the recruiting front, Hood committed to Michigan in May over offers from Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, West Virginia, Washington State and a handful of other major programs.

Hood is not expected to sign during the early period next week, but he didn’t completely rule it out either. Unlike most of the commits in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, Hood has never been to Ann Arbor for a visit, which has created some hesitancy with putting pen to paper.

