High school football has returned to Michigan.

One of the biggest games on opening weekend saw 2021 Rivals250 Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson and his Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech take down rival Detroit (Mich.) King in absolute thriller.

“It felt good to come out on Week 1 and get the win against our rival,” Anderson said. “It just feels really good. My goal is to keep the team bond going on, so we can keep winning. Preparation is everything. Preparation prevents poor performance, and it showed on the field.”