 Rivals250 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting OL Commit Raheem Anderson Staying Solid
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-22 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson Staying Solid

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
High school football has returned to Michigan.

One of the biggest games on opening weekend saw 2021 Rivals250 Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson and his Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech take down rival Detroit (Mich.) King in absolute thriller.

“It felt good to come out on Week 1 and get the win against our rival,” Anderson said. “It just feels really good. My goal is to keep the team bond going on, so we can keep winning. Preparation is everything. Preparation prevents poor performance, and it showed on the field.”

Anderson committed to Michigan in April over offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, West Virginia and several other major programs.

Since then, Anderson has been fully locked in with the Wolverines and is one of the vocal leaders of the class. For Anderson, it’s the family feel that has kept his verbal pledge so solid.

{{ article.author_name }}