Rivals250 OL Amir Herring Gives Recent Michigan Visit High Marks

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High is ready for another state title run.

Despite losing some key members of last year’s squad, the Lakers return a ton of talented prospects, including 2023 Rivals250 offensive lineman Amir Herring.

With things mostly back to normal after a season full of twists and turns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Herring said West Bloomfield will be more prepared than ever as it gears up to start the regular season on Friday night.