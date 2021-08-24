Rivals250 OL Amir Herring Gives Recent Michigan Visit High Marks
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High is ready for another state title run.
Despite losing some key members of last year’s squad, the Lakers return a ton of talented prospects, including 2023 Rivals250 offensive lineman Amir Herring.
With things mostly back to normal after a season full of twists and turns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Herring said West Bloomfield will be more prepared than ever as it gears up to start the regular season on Friday night.
“It feels great that we’re able to practice as much as we have since we weren’t able to last year,” Herring said. “We went into last year with only two weeks of practice. This season, we have a lot of preparation time. This is going to help us for our first game against Rochester Adams.”
On the recruiting front, Herring is one of the most sought-after prospects in the Midwest, holding offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State and a handful of other major programs.
