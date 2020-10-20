“It felt really good to come out here with a bang,” Anderson said. “It was my last city championship and game against King. My expectations for playoffs are to just getter better each week and win state.”

With the postseason right around the corner, Anderson is fully focused on his team. Still, the four-star prospect is in contact with future position coach Ed Warinner and is also keeping tabs on the Wolverines as they get ready to open the season on Saturday at Minnesota.