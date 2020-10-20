 Rivals250 OL Commit Raheem Anderson Expects Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting To Dominate
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 OL Commit Raheem Anderson Expects Michigan To Dominate

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech captured the Public School League championship over the weekend with a blowout win over crosstown rival Detroit (Mich.) King.

Rivals250 offensive lineman and Michigan commit Raheem Anderson was a big reason why Cass Tech was able to simply overpower King in the trenches and notch the victory.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“It felt really good to come out here with a bang,” Anderson said. “It was my last city championship and game against King. My expectations for playoffs are to just getter better each week and win state.”

With the postseason right around the corner, Anderson is fully focused on his team. Still, the four-star prospect is in contact with future position coach Ed Warinner and is also keeping tabs on the Wolverines as they get ready to open the season on Saturday at Minnesota.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}