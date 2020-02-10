News More News
Rivals250 OL David Davidkov Opens Up About Michigan, Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland recently stopped by Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier to catch up with four-star 2021 offensive lineman David Davidkov.

Read the full Q&A below.

Chicago offensive lineman David Davidkov holds a Michigan offer.
EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, how has your offseason been going?

DD: Everything has been going great. After the season ended, recruiting picked up quite a bit. I started narrowing my list down. I’m only focused on a couple of schools right now.

EJ: Well, I have to ask… what schools are in that group?

DD: I’d say there are a lot of Big Ten schools in it. I do like LSU and a few further away schools. I had 20 offers, but I narrowed it down to seven. But I haven’t put out a list or anything. I’m just keeping it to myself.

