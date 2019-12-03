News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 OL Eli Sutton Recaps Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan hosted several 2021 offensive line targets over the weekend, including four-star tackle Eli Sutton.

The Rivals250 prospect from Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy took in ‘The Game’ and enjoyed his time in The Big House.

Tennessee offensive lineman Eli Sutton visited Michigan over the weekend.
Tennessee offensive lineman Eli Sutton visited Michigan over the weekend.

“The visit went well,” Sutton said. “My favorite part was seeing The Big House for one of the most storied games in college football history. The atmosphere was awesome. I loved the energy the fans brought to the game.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}