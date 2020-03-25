Michigan picked up its third commitment of the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon when four-star Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen announced his pledge to the Wolverines.

The drought is over.

Crippen was previously committed to Notre Dame but recently backed out of his verbal pledge to the Irish.

With the door wide open, Michigan made its push for Crippen, who visited in the fall while still committed to Notre Dame.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh jumped on the phone with Crippen on Tuesday and was able to seal the deal for the Wolverines, giving them their first offensive line pledge this cycle.

Crippen picked Michigan over offers from Alabama, Duke, Ohio State, Pitt, Syracuse, USC and a handful of other major programs.

Crippen is listed as a guard but is being recruited as a center.

At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Crippen is ranked as the No. 5 center and No. 129 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.

Crippen joins Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy and offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.