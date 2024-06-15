One of the the top offensive linemen in the 2025 class has narrowed down his list to three schools.

Rivals250 offensive lineman Hardy Watts released his top-three of Clemson, Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Watts currently attends Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Massachusetts. He ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Massachusetts, the No. 6 offensive guard and the No. 178 prospect overall in the 2026 cycle.

While Watts is ranked as a guard, Watts tells Rivals that programs are recruiting him to be a "swing" player, as he can play either guard or tackle at the college level.

Watts has already taken official visits with the Tigers and Badgers. He will take his official visit in Ann Arbor to check out the Wolverines during the weekend of June 21.

Rivals spoke with Watts to get his thoughts on his three finalists and discuss what is next for the coveted offensive lineman.