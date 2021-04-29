 Rivals250 OL Malik Agbo On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Sherrone Moore, Potential OV
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 17:25:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 OL Malik Agbo On Michigan, Sherrone Moore, Potential OV

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Malik Agbo was a dominant force on the football field this past weekend.

No, he wasn’t pancaking defensive linemen. Instead, the Rivals250 offensive lineman out of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer was catching touchdown passes as a jumbo tight end for club team Heir at the Pylon 7v7 Las Vegas tournament.

“I was just having a little bit of fun, especially with me being a lineman,” Agbo said. “I came here and showed these skill guys what’s up (laughs). But it was just fun coming out here and competing. You can’t stay away from the game. I have to do everything I can to get in.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1FRWF9nWFRkQ1ZBP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

On the recruiting front, Agbo is one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the country and is very open to leaving the Pacific Northwest.

Right now, Agbo has three summer official visits scheduled and is in the process of mapping out his final two destinations.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}