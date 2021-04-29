Malik Agbo was a dominant force on the football field this past weekend.

No, he wasn’t pancaking defensive linemen. Instead, the Rivals250 offensive lineman out of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer was catching touchdown passes as a jumbo tight end for club team Heir at the Pylon 7v7 Las Vegas tournament.

“I was just having a little bit of fun, especially with me being a lineman,” Agbo said. “I came here and showed these skill guys what’s up (laughs). But it was just fun coming out here and competing. You can’t stay away from the game. I have to do everything I can to get in.”