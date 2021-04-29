Rivals250 OL Malik Agbo On Michigan, Sherrone Moore, Potential OV
Malik Agbo was a dominant force on the football field this past weekend.
No, he wasn’t pancaking defensive linemen. Instead, the Rivals250 offensive lineman out of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer was catching touchdown passes as a jumbo tight end for club team Heir at the Pylon 7v7 Las Vegas tournament.
“I was just having a little bit of fun, especially with me being a lineman,” Agbo said. “I came here and showed these skill guys what’s up (laughs). But it was just fun coming out here and competing. You can’t stay away from the game. I have to do everything I can to get in.”
On the recruiting front, Agbo is one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the country and is very open to leaving the Pacific Northwest.
Right now, Agbo has three summer official visits scheduled and is in the process of mapping out his final two destinations.
