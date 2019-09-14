Rivals250 OL Rayshaun Benny Has Strong Bond With Michigan
Rayshaun Benny is trying to balance his football season with recruiting.
When Sept. 1 hit, Benny’s phone blew up as he heard from schools around the country. Now, Benny is looking to squeeze in some game day visits around his own football schedule.
“I went to Michigan,” Benny said. “I’m going to go to Purdue really soon. I plan on making it out to Iowa State in October. Those are some of the schools that I’m trying to see.”
A four-star prospect in the 2021 class, Benny starts at both defensive end and offensive tackle for Oak Park (Mich.). Michigan, however, likes him more as an offensive guard.
