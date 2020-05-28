Rivals250 OLB Dallas Turner Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Dallas Turner is one of the most sought after pass rushers in America this cycle. And that’s not going to change because of the global pandemic.
The Rivals250 prospect from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas has been working with private coach Javon Gopie three times a week in the Miami heat since the beginning of the abrupt dead period.
Polishing his craft and taking a measured approach to the recruiting process are two of Turner’s main priorities during the quarantine.
“I’m taking my recruiting process really slow,” Turner said. “I’m trying to stay productive and keep myself on a schedule everyday. A lot of guys aren’t training like this. I’m trying to work hard and stay consistent. I know I’ll be taking official visits to Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma after this and the last one is still to be decided.”
Many pundits expect Turner to stay in the Southeast. Turner admitted that he sees himself as a fit at both Alabama and Georgia. The two SEC powers have done a tremendous job of recruiting him and provide an opportunity for Turner to stay in his home region.
However, Turner said distance isn’t really a factor in his recruitment.
While not talked about as much, Michigan has been quietly gaining traction during the dead period. Turner loves the opportunities U-M offers both on and off the field and made it clear that his interest in the Wolverines is extremely high.
