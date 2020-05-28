“I’m taking my recruiting process really slow,” Turner said. “I’m trying to stay productive and keep myself on a schedule everyday. A lot of guys aren’t training like this. I’m trying to work hard and stay consistent. I know I’ll be taking official visits to Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma after this and the last one is still to be decided.”

Many pundits expect Turner to stay in the Southeast. Turner admitted that he sees himself as a fit at both Alabama and Georgia. The two SEC powers have done a tremendous job of recruiting him and provide an opportunity for Turner to stay in his home region.

However, Turner said distance isn’t really a factor in his recruitment.

While not talked about as much, Michigan has been quietly gaining traction during the dead period. Turner loves the opportunities U-M offers both on and off the field and made it clear that his interest in the Wolverines is extremely high.