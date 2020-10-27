Rivals250 QB Nicco Marchiol Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton pulled off the upset and knocked off national powerhouse Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro on its own home turf over the weekend.
While it was a low scoring contest with penalty flags flying left and right, 2022 Rivals250 quarterback Nicco Marchiol and the Hamilton offense made just enough plays to come away with the victory.
“It’s something I can’t describe,” Marchiol said. “This is one of the games that they talk about for years. Our defense got the job done. We couldn’t get moving on offense. They have a lot of threats on the defensive side of the ball, and they had an answer for everything we did. Without our defense, we don’t win this game.”
Marchiol has led Hamilton to an undefeated start in his first year with the program. The four-star prospect actually relocated to Arizona from Colorado after the latter state announced that it would not have a fall season (Colorado has since reversed its decision).
Marchiol looked at several options across the country, but he trains in Arizona in the summer and believed the state was a perfect fit to continue his high school career.
“It was either going to be one of the hotbeds — Texas, Florida, those places — but Arizona is definitely in the mix with some big-time recruits,” Marchiol said. “One of my goals in Arizona is to be a catalyst and help other kids get recruited. I think this was definitely the best move for me and others that moved down here.”
