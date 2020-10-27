Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton pulled off the upset and knocked off national powerhouse Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro on its own home turf over the weekend.

While it was a low scoring contest with penalty flags flying left and right, 2022 Rivals250 quarterback Nicco Marchiol and the Hamilton offense made just enough plays to come away with the victory.

“It’s something I can’t describe,” Marchiol said. “This is one of the games that they talk about for years. Our defense got the job done. We couldn’t get moving on offense. They have a lot of threats on the defensive side of the ball, and they had an answer for everything we did. Without our defense, we don’t win this game.”