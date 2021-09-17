Rivals250 RB Jayden Limar Goes In-Depth On Michigan Visit
Jayden Limar has established himself as one of the best running backs in the country for next cycle.
The 2023 Rivals250 ball carrier from Lake Stevens (Wash.) High holds offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Washington and others and is commanding more attention from top programs nationally.
Limar is fresh off an unofficial visit to Michigan and has some more big trips mapped out.
“Recruiting is going well,” Limar said. “My first focus is my team. After I handle my academic and athletic requirements, I check my phone and get back to everybody. But I think it’s going well. I’ll be at Oregon next weekend. I’ll be at Notre Dame for the game against USC. I know I’ll make it to a Washington game. I want to get back to Michigan, too.”
Limar enjoyed his first ever visit to Michigan and was impressed with everything from the campus to the facilities to city of Ann Arbor.
