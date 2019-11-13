News More News
Rivals250 Recruit JC Latham High On Michigan, Ready To Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

JC Latham is one of the more intriguing recruits in the 2021 class.

The Rivals250 prospect out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is listed as a strong-side defensive end. However, Latham played exclusively at offensive tackle this season, and most schools want him on the offensive side of the ball.

Florida offensive lineman JC Latham holds an offer from Michigan.
Latham agrees with college coaches and believes he can be a cornerstone left tackle at the next level.

“I most definitely think I’ll be playing offensive tackle,” Latham said. “That’s what a lot of coaches see me as. They think my potential is through the roof there, potentially first round pick. I’ll do anything to make sure my family is set.”

