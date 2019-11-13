JC Latham is one of the more intriguing recruits in the 2021 class.

The Rivals250 prospect out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is listed as a strong-side defensive end. However, Latham played exclusively at offensive tackle this season, and most schools want him on the offensive side of the ball.

