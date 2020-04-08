News More News
Rivals250 Recruit Julien Simon Emerges As Key RB Target For Michigan

Michigan is back in play with Julien Simon.

The Rivals250 prospect from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln hadn’t heard much from Michigan over the last couple of months, but that changed during the abrupt dead period.

Washington athlete Julien Simon holds a Michigan offer.
Simon recently named Michigan a top school and has been in consistent contact with running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.

Simon has drawn comparisons to Myles Jack and is viewed by most as a linebacker at the next level. However, Simon also plays running back for his high school, and he’s emerged as a ball carrier option for the Wolverines.

