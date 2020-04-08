Rivals250 Recruit Julien Simon Emerges As Key RB Target For Michigan
Michigan is back in play with Julien Simon.
The Rivals250 prospect from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln hadn’t heard much from Michigan over the last couple of months, but that changed during the abrupt dead period.
Simon recently named Michigan a top school and has been in consistent contact with running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.
Simon has drawn comparisons to Myles Jack and is viewed by most as a linebacker at the next level. However, Simon also plays running back for his high school, and he’s emerged as a ball carrier option for the Wolverines.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news