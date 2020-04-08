The Rivals250 prospect from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln hadn’t heard much from Michigan over the last couple of months, but that changed during the abrupt dead period.

Simon recently named Michigan a top school and has been in consistent contact with running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.

Simon has drawn comparisons to Myles Jack and is viewed by most as a linebacker at the next level. However, Simon also plays running back for his high school, and he’s emerged as a ball carrier option for the Wolverines.