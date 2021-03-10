Rivals250 TE Jaleel Skinner Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Jaleel Skinner has a unique opportunity this offseason.
The Rivals250 tight end from Greer (S.C.) High is playing club 7-on-7 with C1N1 this offseason, which is coached by NFL quarterback Cam Newton, one of the best professional players of the past decade. And Skinner is loving every minute of it.
“It’s great,” Skinner said. “He tells you how it is. He tells you what’s real. He tells you what’s going to make you better. He teaches you what they’re doing in the NFL. He’s preparing you for the next step.”
On the recruiting front, Skinner is one of the most sought-after tight ends nationally. While has yet to release an official list of favorites, a handful of top programs are making strong impressions.
“Recruiting is going great,” Skinner said. “I’m loving every minute of it. I would say Florida, Clemson, Michigan, Texas and Oklahoma — those are some of my top schools as of right now.”
Skinner might be from the south, but that won’t deter him from strongly considering Michigan. Skinner made it clear that distance is not a factor, and he loves what the program has to offer, including its new star freshman quarterback.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news