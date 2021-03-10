On the recruiting front, Skinner is one of the most sought-after tight ends nationally. While has yet to release an official list of favorites, a handful of top programs are making strong impressions.

“Recruiting is going great,” Skinner said. “I’m loving every minute of it. I would say Florida, Clemson, Michigan, Texas and Oklahoma — those are some of my top schools as of right now.”

Skinner might be from the south, but that won’t deter him from strongly considering Michigan. Skinner made it clear that distance is not a factor, and he loves what the program has to offer, including its new star freshman quarterback.