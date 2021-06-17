 Rivals250 TE Oscar Delp Recaps 'Unreal' Official Visit To Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-17 13:00:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 TE Oscar Delp Recaps 'Unreal' Official Visit To Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Michigan hosted a big fish for a mid-week official visit this week.

Rivals250 Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth prospect Oscar Delp has been the No. 1 priority at the tight end position for the Wolverines this cycle and got his first in-depth look at the Michigan program and Ann Arbor.

Needless to say, Delp enjoyed his time on campus.

“It was awesome,” Delp said. “It was a really great trip. I got to hang out with all the players and the coaches. It was an unreal experience.”

Michigan was the first school to put an offer on the table for Delp. That scholarship came from Sherrone Moore, who has since transitioned over to offensive line. However, new tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh has had no issue connecting with Delp.

