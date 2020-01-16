News More News
Rivals250 TE Thomas Fidone Looking To Visit Michigan Soon

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is looking for a top-level tight end next cycle.

The Wolverines currently have a pair of three-star recruits in the 2020 class but would like to add more talent at the position in 2021. One recruit rising up the board is Thomas Fidone.

Iowa tight end Thomas Fidone holds a Michigan offer.

The four-star Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central product recently notched an offer from the Wolverines and was excited about the new opportunity.

“I was excited when they offered me,” Fidone said. “I like Michigan a lot. I’ve been talking a lot to Coach (Sherrone) Moore. I like the way Michigan uses the tight end in their offense. That’s something that really stands out to me.”

