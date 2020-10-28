Cameron Williams is a monster in the trenches for national powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High.

The 2022 Rivals250 offensive lineman has quickly established himself as one of the best underclassmen prospects in the country and is off to a strong start to his junior season.

“It’s going well,” Williams said. “We took that L two weeks ago (against IMG Academy). Really, now my goals are to win our district and win state and just hope that the corona stuff passes by.”