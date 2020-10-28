Rivals250 Texas OL Cameron Williams Talks Michigan
Cameron Williams is a monster in the trenches for national powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High.
The 2022 Rivals250 offensive lineman has quickly established himself as one of the best underclassmen prospects in the country and is off to a strong start to his junior season.
“It’s going well,” Williams said. “We took that L two weeks ago (against IMG Academy). Really, now my goals are to win our district and win state and just hope that the corona stuff passes by.”
On the recruiting front, Williams holds offers from Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, USC and several other major programs.
Right now, Williams is taking the process slow and keeping in contact with a handful of coaches.
“It’s going well,” Williams said. “Most of the coaches are showing me love. They text me sometimes. Recently, I’ve talked to Florida State, Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma. I know I want to visit LSU and some others when I can.”
