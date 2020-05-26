Rivals250 WR Cristian Dixon Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting
Cristian Dixon is trying to take his game to another level.
Instead of just working at home in Los Angeles, Dixon wanted to get work in somewhere that features arguably the best high school football in America. So he booked a trip to Houston amidst the global pandemic.
On Monday, Dixon spent three hours working out with elite trainer Ro Simon and guys like Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and LSU defensive back commit Bryce Anderson.
“I noticed that these Texas kids are fast,” Dixon said with a laugh. “Really fast, actually. It’s just great to come out to a different environment. I know southern players are known for being different, so I wanted to get a taste of that and up my game for my senior year.”
A four-star wide receiver from national powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, Dixon is already considered one of the best recruits nationally this cycle. He holds several major offers and recently narrowed his list down to eight.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news