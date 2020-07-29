 Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas Talks Michigan Wolverines Football, Recruiting Process
Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas Talks Michigan, Recruiting Process

Jayden Thomas has narrowed his focus.

The Rivals250 wide receiver out of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy recently named a final five of Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

While recruits have been committing left and right during the global pandemic, Thomas is in no rush to make a decision. He wants to carefully analyze his finalists and wait to see if visits open up at some point this fall.

Atlanta wide receiver Jayden Thomas holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Atlanta wide receiver Jayden Thomas holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

"I am thinking (a commitment) will happen sometime during the season," Thomas said. "I could wait and do it December 22, to honor my mom on her birthday, but I am not sure yet. If I find out we can take visits this fall, then I will likely at least wait until after the visits. If we can't take visits, then we will just see how I feel. It could come a little sooner or later."

Thomas may be a star on the football field, but he also happens to be a big-time player on the diamond. Every school in his final five has offered Thomas an opportunity to play both football and baseball at the next level.

The baseball side of the process is something that’s weighing heavily on his decision.

