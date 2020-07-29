"I am thinking (a commitment) will happen sometime during the season," Thomas said. "I could wait and do it December 22, to honor my mom on her birthday, but I am not sure yet. If I find out we can take visits this fall, then I will likely at least wait until after the visits. If we can't take visits, then we will just see how I feel. It could come a little sooner or later."

Thomas may be a star on the football field, but he also happens to be a big-time player on the diamond. Every school in his final five has offered Thomas an opportunity to play both football and baseball at the next level.

The baseball side of the process is something that’s weighing heavily on his decision.