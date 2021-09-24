Rivals250 WR Malik Elzy 'Loves' Michigan, Jim Harbaugh
Malik Elzy is coming off a dominant performance.
The 2023 Rivals250 wide receiver logged seven receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago (Ill.) Simeon’s blowout win over Chicago (Ill.) Hubbard last week.
“Hard work pays off,” Elzy said. “It was a great win. The season is going well so far, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Elzy is continuing to prove that he is one of the best pass catchers in the country next cycle. And his recruitment is taking off.
Elzy holds double-digit offers and heard from a slew of schools on Sept. 1, the first day college coaches were permitted to reach out to 2023 prospects.
“Recruiting is really fun,” Elzy said. “Schools are recruiting me hard. I love it. It’s my dream, and it’s coming true. Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan and a bunch of others reached out on Sept. 1.”
