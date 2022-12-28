Michigan safety R.J. Moten is experiencing some new scenery during CFP practices this week, as he has now dropped down to practice with the linebackers.

While it's unknown at this time whether the move is permanent for him or not, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is trying to maximize the talent he has at his disposal. In this case, it's moving Moten to linebacker.

It's a move that he can handle, as he has proven to the coaching staff that he has the capabilities to be versatile.

"He's a jack of all trades," Minter said. "He has a body that can play anywhere from safety dime, linebacker nickel. He's played all of those different spots for us this year throughout the course of the year. I think as a chess piece, like when teams are throwing the ball more and spread out, he's better closer to the line of scrimmage. But he's also capable of playing back at safety, and he's done that all year for us."

With a lull between the Wolverines' last game against Purdue and Saturday, it afforded the coaching staff time to analyze the roster and see where it can maximize output when it comes to development.

Moten's versatility has afforded the coaching staff the ability to experiment with where his value currently sits on defense.

"He's a guy that as you gain more time and prep between the last game and the playoff game, you say okay, where do we need depth?" Minter said. "Where do we need to create value for guys? And his ability to play multiple positions has really upped his value throughout the defense."