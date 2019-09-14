It's a monster weekend in California as some of the best high school teams in the country are in Los Angeles for the Trinity vs. The World Showcase. The first game of the event had plenty of Michigan flavor as Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco took on Olney (Md.) Good Counsel. Let’s start off with targets on Bosco, which came away with a decisive 31-8 victory on Friday night. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

California wide receiver Beaux Collins visited Michigan in the offseason.

Michigan hosted elite 2021 wide receiver Beaux Collins for an unofficial visit this offseason and is looking to get him back to campus soon. Collins is special and a guy the Wolverines would love to pluck out of Southern California.

At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Collins is a big, athletic target. But he’s so much more than that. The Rivals100 recruit can take a top off the defense with his speed, and he did just that early in the game.

Most bigger wide outs that Collins’ age struggle getting in and out of their breaks and lack fluidity. Collins, however, is flexible and a silky smooth route runner. He also knows how to make things happen after the catch.

Elite 2021 WR Beaux Collins (@beaux_collins) picks up 30 yards and moves Bosco into the red zone pic.twitter.com/q2OtKfWJba — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2019

Aside from Collins, Michigan is in on 2022 offensive tackle Earnest Greene early on. If Greene continues to add weight, he may transition to guard at the next level. But that’s not really a bad thing. He flashed a lot of potential and showed good footwork. I just think he can be a mauler in the interior. It will be interesting to see how he develops. Greene got quite a few plays in against Michigan defensive line target Kris Jenkins and more than held his own.



2022 OL Earnest Greene (@EarnestGreene_), who holds a Michigan offer, battling with Wolverines commit Kris Jenkins tonight #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i7VTtLp5V5 — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2019

Speaking of Jenkins, it was obviously a rough night for his team as Good Counsel was on the wrong side of this result. However, Jenkins had some good moments. What really stood out to me about Jenkins was his frame and upper body strength. While he’s not as athletic as teammate and Ohio State commit Mitchell Melton, Jenkins is stronger and has the frame to add another 30 pounds. He did a good of not only shedding blocks but also tossing opposing offensive linemen aside. Jenkins only finished the game with three tackles, but he often redirected runners and did a nice job of setting the tone on the edge.

Good Counsel struggled to get anything going offensively against a Bosco defense that featured several FBS recruits. However, four-star 2021 offensive tackle Landon Tengwall certainly lived up to his billing. Tengwall is big and athletic and plays with a mean streak. I mentioned fellow Rials100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler needing to finish off blocks a couple of weeks ago. Tengwall had no problem doing that. In fact, Tengwall lived for it. Once he latched onto guys, he drove them back 4-7 yards and logged a couple of pancakes. His physicality and willingness to get nasty is something Ed Warinner will love if Tengwall lands at Michigan. Tengwall was also great in pass protection. I got a couple of clips of him stonewalling pass rushers, and he didn’t give up a sack all game long.

Top 2021 Michigan OL target Landon Tengwall (@landon_tengwall) working at left tackle #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rgSYWNS8v0 — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2019

More of key 2021 Michigan OL target Landon Tengwall (@landon_tengwall) at left tackle #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XhlRjDUtnu — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2019