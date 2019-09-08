After stops in Nashville and Detroit, I made my way to Tulsa, Oklahoma to see one of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the 2020 class in Owasso (Okla.) product Isaiah Jacobs. Jacobs started the game off with a bang, picking up a couple of first downs on four straight handoffs. Jacobs showed excellent vision and patience as he picked up nice chunks of yards.

Oklahoma running back Isaiah Jacobs holds a Michigan offer.

The focal point of the offense early on, Jacobs continued to pound away before busting loose for a 40-yard gain.

Due to a technical issue, I didn’t film the rest of the drive, but Jacobs capped it off with a touchdown reception as he ran free down the numbers. Jacobs was actually involved in the passing game often and showed off the ability to be a true three down back at the next level. A lot of young backs struggle with pass blocking and picking up blitzes, but he was superb in that area as well. While there is nothing super flashy about Jacobs’ running style, he keeps the chains moving. That 40-yard run was his longest of the night, but you can see his power and explosion on runs like the one below.

2020 Michigan RB target Isaiah Jacobs (@isaiahjacobs_) rumbles for 14 yards and a first down #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3Su98wMQU5 — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 7, 2019

Jacobs scored his second touchdown of the night on a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter — Owasso scored on back-to-back defensive touchdowns after that — and didn’t see a ton of action in the second half. Owasso beat Fayetteville (Ark.) in blowout fashion.

2020 Michigan RB target Isaiah Jacobs (@isaiahjacobs_) powers in for a TD. Owasso 13, Fayetteville 6. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NUqyG5Fzcm — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 7, 2019