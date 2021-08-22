 Road Notebook: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Thoughts On Lander Barton, Cody Hagen, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-22 19:50:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Road Notebook: Thoughts On Lander Barton, Cody Hagen, More

Utah linebacker Lander Barton holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Utah linebacker Lander Barton holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on top Michigan targets after make a swing through Utah over the weekend.

Click Here to read this update.

--

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}