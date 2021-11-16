Rod Moore's rise on the depth chart was earned, not given

Michigan freshman safety Rod Moore is the perfect example of having the best players on the field no matter the class standing. After barely seeing the field through the majority of the season, it's clear that the defensive coaching staff is putting more trust in Moore as a safety.

It isn't a coincidence that Moore is seeing this rise. He isn't playing out of necessity, he's playing because he's earned the right to see the field on a consistent basis.

"He's a really good player," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "He's developed well. Student of the game. On-field, I think his best attribute is he's in the right places. He's got a talent in space to get people on the ground. Really good tackler. You can just tell how much he was studying from the beginning of training camp, the hours he was putting in on his iPa--yeah, I guess iPad--watching tape was the most of anybody on the team."

Harbaugh added:

"He was in the right spots and you saw him make some open-field tackles, getting guys on the ground."

It also says a lot about defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's trust in Moore as well. Harbaugh gushed on Monday about he was impressed with the first-year coordinator as well.

"He's just down-to-down trying to put our team in the best position to defend the down," Harbaugh said. "I think he's really well-prepared. I think he's really grown in knowing our team and our personnel. He's got it down now, and he's just very dialed in. Everybody around, everybody's confident. When he says 'let's roll,' let's roll. That mentality."



