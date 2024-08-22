PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rod Moore updates injury status, talks newfound role of 'coach Rod'

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Fresh off being named a captain of the 2024 Michigan Wolverines, senior safety Rod Moore met with reporters on Thursday morning to discuss the honor. Moore, of course, suffered an ACL tear during spring practice, which will sideline him for the majority of the 2024 season.

The Ohio native recalled how the injury happened.

"It was in practice," Moore said. "It was like a special team drill, and I was running down, and somebody was coming full speed this way, and I was trying to slow down. I just planted, and it just felt weird. I'm like, 'What was that?' I tried to put my leg back down, and it gave out on me. I got the MRI, and they said it was a torn ACL."

"I cried. I ain't going to lie. I cried. This was a season that was really on the schedule. I circled. It was the season that I really wanted to come out and show who I really was as a player, especially as a leader, too. At first, it was hard. I would say probably that it took me a month to really realize, 'Okay, this is a position that you're in. You're going to have to deal with it and go forward with it.' Ever since then, it's just been great."

"Truthfully, at first it was real hard, especially going down in the spring. I wanted to get better. That was the time for me to get better."

After coming to the realization that he would miss most of the 2024 season, Moore shifted his focus away from the past and into the future.

"I took some time to myself, and my family told me that I just got to take this and turn it into a positive and just look at the bright side of everything. I just took my role as being a leader and a vocal guy and pushing forward from there."

Moore has been a staple of the Michigan defense the last two seasons, racking up 109 tackles and six interceptions in that span. A former three-star recruit from Ohio, Moore is best known for his interception against the Buckeyes in the 2023 edition of one of college football's most fierce rivalries.

As for getting back on the field this season, Moore hasn't ruled out a return, but he's just focused on pushing everyone in the secondary to be their absolute best every day.

"I think it could be potentially both player and coach Rod. We're going to see how it goes in the future as far as player-wise, but as of right now, it would be coach Rod. Continue pushing the guys and going forward from there."

Moore noted that he's helped transfers Aamir Hall, Ricky Johnson and Wesley Walker get acquainted with the playbook, and he's also helping defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan coach the secondary.

According to Moore, there is no timeline for a potential return, but he's feeling good in his new role.

"I'm in a good place. Recovery is going good. We're just kind of attacking each and every day physically. My leg is getting stronger. I'm walking just fine. ... So that's the good thing about it."

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9yb2QtbW9vcmUtdXBkYXRlcy1pbmp1cnktc3RhdHVzLXRhbGtz LW5ld2ZvdW5kLXJvbGUtb2YtY29hY2gtcm9kLSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWljaGlnYW4ucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyb2QtbW9vcmUtdXBkYXRlcy1pbmp1cnktc3Rh dHVzLXRhbGtzLW5ld2ZvdW5kLXJvbGUtb2YtY29hY2gtcm9kLSZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTE0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==