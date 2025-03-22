Roddy Gayle Jr., LJ Cason have season-best performances in 91-79 win

Michigan basketball just keeps on winning. The Wolverines put together a remarkable second-half performance to knock off Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 91-79.

In one of the most entertaining games of the 2025 NCAA Tournament so far, the Wolverines outlasted the Aggies, outscoring the South Region's No. 4 seed by 16 points in the second half.

The first half could not have been much closer. Neither team led by more than six in the first 20 minutes, in what was a tightly-contested opening half of basketball. Of course, Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf led the way for Michigan in the first half, but the Wolverines had trouble containing TAMU's Pharrel Payne in the paint.

By the end of the first half, the Aggies held a four-point lead, 39-35.

But in the second half, Michigan turned into an offensive force. The Wolverines played perhaps their best half of basketball of the season when it mattered most.

The comeback didn't come right away, though. Texas A&M extended its lead to as many as 10 points in the second half, but the Wolverines didn't falter.

At the most critical juncture of the season, an unlikely hero rose to the occasion: Roddy Gayle Jr. The junior Ohio State transfer was borderline unplayable at points toward the end of the regular season, but he put together a performance for the ages on Saturday afternoon in Denver.

In 30 minutes of action, Gayle Jr. scored 26 points on 7-of-14 shooting and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. He also made all eight of his free throw attempts.

Gayle Jr., along with freshman LJ Cason, who had a strong 11 points — only three shy of his career-high — were the keys to Michigan's strong second half. When starting guard Nimari Burnett struggled, Gayle Jr. and Cason stepped up in his place.

The two guards combined for 37 points off the bench. Meanwhile, Area 50-1 combined for 37 points of their own as Michigan scored more than 90 points for the first time since Jan. 12.

With the win Michigan is through to the Sweet 16 for the sixth straight NCAA Tournament it has played in. The Wolverines will enjoy an extended break before taking on the winner of top-seeded Auburn and No. 9 seed Creighton.