The game against Nebraska has been well over and the page has been turned to Minnesota but the highlight-reel catch Roman Wilson had in the first quarter against the Huskers is still being discussed days after the fact.

It just might be talked about for much longer than that, too.

On the Wolverines' first drive of the game, J.J. McCarthy delivered a strike to the back of the endzone that many considered a late throw considering how wide-open Wilson was prior to the pass.

The rest, as they say, was history when Wilson went up for the grab.

"When J.J. threw it I thought it was gonna be perfectly like right over their head but I think the wind might have taken a little bit,” Wilson told reporters on Tuesday. “It was right behind the guy so I could see clear as day. Went up and grabbed it and the dude’s head was in between me and the ball. I’m not sure where he was going, so I just brought it down with me.”

While those in the U-M program loved the catch and the degree of difficulty it took to pull off, most have brushed it off as Roman being Roman, that he's made so many good catches in practice that this one was another in a long one of catches for the highlight reel.

While this one might be number one on that reel, Wilson says he made an equally impressive catch over the summer during training camp.

"I had one practice in this offseason and I caught it one-handed, it’s crazy stuff," Wilson said. "I don’t know, maybe one day I’ll show the world but Coach Harbaugh says we’re not allowed to post practice film so you guys might not ever see it.”