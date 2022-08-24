Roman Wilson is one of many returning wide receivers with experience for Michigan that will have to fight for playing time this season. While it would be assumed that he would be penciled in near the top of the depth chart, the competition is as fierce as its ever been in Ann Arbor and Wilson is well aware that nothing is going to be guaranteed.

With that in mind, Wilson is entering next week's season-opener with a completely different mindset.

"For me has been different because I feel like you're no longer fighting to be a starter," Wilson said. "You're just fighting to get reps in practice and just better yourself. No matter where you're at on the depth chart, all 19 receivers are just trying to get as many reps as they can. So it's not just fighting to start, but it's fighting to get better."

While his familiarity and reliability on the offensive side of the ball will allow him to see plenty of game action this season, Wilson still has to prove to the coaching staff that he can be trusted. The slate is wiped clean from last season, all the accolades are in the past and all that matters is what happens from this point forward.

When it comes to how he will allow himself to stick out to the coaching staff, Wilson is taking a simple approach.

"I feel like the one way to separate yourself is being consistent and reliable," Wilson said. "You got to know what's going on at all times and just make plays with the ball when it comes your way."

---