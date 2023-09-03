Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson made his first appearance with the iconic No. 1 jersey during the Wolverines' 30-3 victory over East Carolina on Saturday.

He certainly lived up to the legend of the jersey, coming away with three touchdown catches in the win over the Pirates.

Pressure is nothing new for Wilson, he feels it every day when it comes to performing for this offense. With a different jersey number, things are just a little bit different now during his final season with the program.

"Coach Harbaugh came into our room and asked me if I wanted to wear it," Wilson said. "It is a historic number. It's a lot of pressure but that's what I want. I want all the pressure on me, I want the pressure on my back. This number represents big things and that's my goal this season. I could 14, I could wear 87. That's what I want."

When asked about his performance, Wilson shrugged it off like it were just another day.

While it could be considered that in the grand scope of the season, it's not every day a receiver hauls in three touchdown catches.

Even fighting through the elements, he understands that he needs to get the job done whenever it's called because he's fully aware that someone else can step in and take advantage of an opportunity.

"I was just doing my job out there," Wilson said. "Running the routes I ran in practice. If he puts the ball near me I gotta catch it. If I were to be honest, man, I was dying out there. It was hot. I know I'm from Hawaii from it was hot out there today. I just knew that I had an opportunity to go up and get the ball, I had to take advantage of it. Playing in this offense with a guy like this, elite running backs, two of them, I gotta take advantage of every opportunity I get out there."