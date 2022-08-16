Ron Bellamy's solution to keep a loaded receiver room happy: 'We compete'

Nothing is given and everything is earned. That's always going to be the case for any football program, especially at Michigan.

While the Wolverines return one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country, opportunities aren't going to be handed out to anyone. It's going to be proven on the practice field.

For U-M receivers coach Ron Bellamy, he isn't concerned about keeping a room with talent happy. He knows that the best players are going to play, the ones that have earned the right to do so.

His solution to keep his room happy is a simple one.

"We compete," Bellamy told reporters on Tuesday. "What I know about Michigan football and the wide receivers, is we’ve always been loaded. This has been a position that has like I mentioned, great history, great tradition. And, one of the things is, you compete, and not necessarily—you don’t have to be the starter to compete, right? You want to get on the football field? Whatever you have to do."

That by any means necessary mindset isn't something that needs to be hammered home to his receivers, either.

The players know that roles are available on the team for the right players. It could come down to simply wanting to play on special teams or not, or position-specific roles.

Either way, the understanding is clear: The best players will play. It's up to them to find their own roles through competition.

"If your role is blocking, if you are a deep ball guy, if you are gonna move the chains, whatever it may be, you compete your butt off and you try to get the opportunity to play on the football field," Bellamy said. "But our guys have that understanding that the best players will play and the guys who do things well get an opportunity to showcase what they can do."

