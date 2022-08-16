Ron Bellamy sees similarities between Andrel Anthony and Braylon Edwards

Michigan sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony could be in line to receive a major increase in his playing time this season. With a new position coach that is very familiar with his game, receivers coach Ron Bellamy is in a position to put his young receiver in a position to be successful.

For Bellamy, he understands what it takes to be successful in Ann Arbor and wants to impart that wisdom to anyone that is willing to listen.

One of those players is Anthony, who wants to replicate his game after one of the all-time greats to ever play in Ann Arbor, Braylon Edwards.

Bellamy sees similarities between the two.

"He looked in my room, I have my six pictures, and it’s Steve Breaston, Jason Avant, it’s Marquise Walker, David Terrell, and Braylon Edwards," Bellamy told reporters on Wednesday. "Those were the core guys I played with at Michigan and, just a history lesson for the boys, any time they come in the office, we talk about the legacy of Michigan football and the great tradition of wide receiver play.

"Andrel, one of the guys that he wants to emulate is Braylon, the things that Braylon’s done on the field and if you look at it they’re very similar, body structure and—I can obviously share stories because I played with Braylon for two years and just how brilliant he attacked the game and Andrel wants to add that to his game."

Bellamy and Anthony have known each other since the two were in high school athletics. Bellamy, of course, was the coach at West Bloomfield while Anthony was dominating in East Lansing.

He has seen the sophomore grow to where he is today and is wanting to see Anthony take the next steps towards greatness.

"I’ve known about Andrel in high school," Bellamy said. "I’ve been following him since he was in high school to where he is today, and one of the biggest things with Andrel, is his understanding of the game of football. He challenges himself to do everything right, from not only just being a vertical threat or a guy that just flashes athleticism. He wants to know the ins and outs of the game. Andrel wants to know, how can he be a more dominant blocker."

