Michigan wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy walked into a situation that most in his shoes would love to have. A room filled with grizzled veterans and chock-full of talent whose potential is waiting to be tapped into.

Through four weeks, he has witnessed just how good his receivers can possibly be. Whether it's creating something out of nothing or blocking for others downfield, Bellamy sees a selfless group that cares about playing winning football.

"It's a great room," Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football this week. "You know what makes the room very unique is that everyone brings something different to the table. Ultimately, the goal is whatever position you're playing out there, you go out there and attack it every day. Attack it in the meetings, attack it in practice and good things will happen on Saturdays for you. That's the mentality in our room.

"The blessing part about it is that we have an experienced room and guys that can play multiple positions in our offense. That makes it good for us in coaching, game-planning-wise that you can move guys around and keep the defense on their heels."

As for the potential of the group, it's clear that Bellamy sees this group going as far as the coaching will take them.

He is fortunate to work with an experienced staff that cares about putting its players in the best situation to win.

All of that combines into a team with plenty of experience who has been successful. The sky certainly is the limit.

"I think the potential for us is very great," Bellamy said. "We have phenomenal play callers in Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss. Coach Harbaugh, I think some people are just like—Coach Harbaugh is a great head coach. Coach Harbaugh is a great person, a great head coach. He also played in the NFL for a very long time, Coach Harbaugh has also coached in the NFL. He's been around ball for a long time. Just having another brain, a smart mind like that on our side of the ball, it's very useful and helpful for us."

He continued

"Then you add the veteran leadership of our offensive line, you put the veteran receivers and the veteran tight ends and then you've got Blake and Dono, you've got the young running backs stepping up. Now J.J. is surrounded by a bunch of leadership. Now, you still have a guy like Cade who is in there and has experienced a lot. This offense, the sky is the limit for us. Our goal is to attack every day, keep getting better and better each opportunity we can get out there."