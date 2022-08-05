Ronnie Bell enters final season with one goal in mind: 'Dominate'

The process of getting back onto the field has been long and arduous for Michigan senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell. Not just from a physical standpoint as he rehabbed tirelessly from a torn ACL suffered in week one of last season, but a mental grind, too.

With the team reconvened in Ann Arbor for Bell's final fall camp, the trials and tribulations of getting back are now finally behind him.

Appearing on the In the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen this week, Bell has one goal in mind for his final campaign with the Wolverines.

"Definitely just dominating, man," Bell said. "I just want to play. I just want to dominate."

The work Bell put in as soon as he was allowed to has culminated in receiving a clean bill of health and full clearance to participate in fall camp.

While he might not be the same Ronnie Bell of old—at least not yet. The goal has always been to work his way back to where he was before the injury.

And maybe, just maybe, beyond that point.

"I feel like it's just been a lot of work," Bell said. "Feeling like you're taken out of position and now you've gotta build yourself back up. It's kind of the mindset I've been having and what I have been doing for the last year now. Just building myself back to where I need to be."

For some, there might be some hesitation in putting on the pads and getting back out there in fear that a re-injury could occur.

While that fact will be in the back of Bell's mind, he has been taking full cuts for quite some time during the rehab process.

Once the pads are on and hitting is allowed, that'll get the football juices flowing again.

"I feel like cutting-wise, that confidence has already been built up," Bell said. "Working with Pierre and our trainers just getting ready. Trying to get myself underneath myself as I'm running and cutting. Running a dig as hard as I can was one of the biggest things I was in my head about. Being able to do that was a big, big step in my confidence. I feel like I am 100%. Definitely taking a hit will always help. Getting smacked one time will get it right."