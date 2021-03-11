Junior Ronnie Bell was far and away the Michigan Wolverines’ best football wide receiver in 2020 (his 26 catches and 401 yards both led the team), and is expected to be once again heading into the 2021 campaign. Bell is the elder statesman of the group and was last year as well, and, as a result, developed into the leader of what was quite a young collection of wideouts in 2020 (Cornelius Johnson, Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristil were all sophomores last season).

Michigan Wolverines football WR Ronnie Bell caught one touchdown pass last season. (AP Images)

“I don’t know when it happened, but I personally acknowledged myself as the oldest guy in the room,” Bell recalled this afternoon with reporters. “I’ve matured a ton from even last season and have grown as a player and as a person.” “Growth” was the main sentiment Bell tried to stress to the media this afternoon while discussing U-M’s wide receiving unit, especially after the position underwhelmed in a big way in 2020 (only seven touchdown catches amongst the group and 10 drops on the year, according to Pro Football Focus). The junior said the entire unit has acknowledged it needs to progress from last season, and the need for improvement isn't something they’re “bypassing.”

“All of us have taken our game to a different level that I hadn’t seen since I’d been here,” Bell continued. “Overall wide receiver improvement is something we need and it’s what we’re doing. “My goal is to build on everything I’ve done with no steps backward. The whole offense is what I want to see take over and take off.” Quarterback play will be need to be significantly better in 2021 if Michigan’s offense hopes to “take off.” Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton struggled immensely last year before transferring this winter, with redshirt freshman Cade McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy now viewed as the favorites to win the starting job. The duo is light on experience (71 career passes for McNamara and none for McCarthy), though the former showed poise and accuracy in a Nov. 21 win at Rutgers, in particular, when he clawed U-M out of a 17-0 deficit before leading it to a 48-42 victory. “It’s always cool watching how talented they [the quarterbacks] are,” Bell exclaimed, assessing the group in general. “I feel lucky because whoever is in the game, there’s no hesitation as a wide receiver having a quarterback with that much skill next to you.