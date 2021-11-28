Ronnie Bell to return to Michigan next season

While the news might not necessarily come as a shock, a well-placed source confirmed that Bell is 'excited' to return to the program for another year. This confirmation came after the official U-M Twitter account posted a quote from Jim Harbaugh about Bell that suggested that Bell would be returning to the program next season.

Michigan is expected to get some reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball. The Maize and Blue Review have confirmed that wide receiver Ronnie Bell will return to the program for a fifth-year next season.

Bell tore his ACL during the first game of the season on a punt return against Western Michigan.

Harbaugh only had glowing things to say about the team captain.

"Ronnie won our player of the game," Harbaugh said. "He had a phenomenal game. Along with Blake, making the big plays, carrying our offense early in the game. Got the big play on the long pass. Great contested catch and then finishing the run. And then, one of the best catches I’ve ever seen in my life, the one-handed catch. He was able to stay in-bounds. Very clean and tremendous catch. Punt return in which he got injured, unfortunately, he was just having a great game.

Adding:

"Talking to Ronnie, he’s gonna continue to lead from the sideline and be a big part of our team. Fortunately, everything is surgically repairable. Ronnie really appreciates everybody’s thoughts and prayers, as do we."