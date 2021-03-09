Michigan hobbles into postseason play a big banged up, but still a heavy favorite to do some damage. TheWolverine.com staff offers opinions on how far U-M can go, tackles some Michigan football questions and more ..

Where does Michigan finish in the Big Ten Tournament? Who knocks them out if you don’t have them winning it, and who wins it all?

CHRIS BALAS: You tell me if Eli Brooks is playing, and I’ll give you the answer (wait … strike that. I came up with the questions).

Bottom line — if Brooks plays and is close to 100 percent (the only way he should be playing), the Wolverines will get to the Big Ten Championship game. They’ll win it unless they play Illinois, which is playing the best ball in the Big Ten right now ... and which still doesn’t have a championship banner in 16 years or so.

If he doesn’t, all bets are off. We’d figure U-M squeaking by the winner of Maryland and Michigan State Friday but possibly losing in the semifinals, probably to Purdue.

AUSTIN FOX: The Wolverines could undoubtedly win the whole thing and are likely viewed by many as the favorite to do so, though the way they’ve played in two of their last three games is a bit concerning. Illinois is the hottest team in the conference (winners of 11 of its last 12), and is the pick here to keep that momentum rolling and win the conference tournament.

Things seldom go according to plan during tournaments, and it probably wouldn’t be wise to pick the top two seeds to make the finals (Michigan and Illinois) … but we’ll predict it anyway. U-M will knock off MSU in the quarterfinals and Purdue in the semifinals, before falling to the Fighting Illini in the title game.

CLAYTON SAYFIE: Without Eli Brooks, Michigan will lose to Purdue or Ohio State in the semifinals after beating either Michigan State or Maryland Friday. If Brooks is able to go, that changes things and I believe the Wolverines will make the championship game before falling to Illinois.The Illini are playing great basketball, having won 12 of 13 games, and should be the betting favorite to win the Big Ten Tournament.

If the Maize and Blue do advance and face them Sunday, I still think it's a bad matchup and that they'll be tough to beat, especially since Brooks, even if he does play, will likely not be at 100 percent. On top of that, Brad Underwood's group seems motivated and feels snubbed after not winning the Big Ten regular season championship, despite having the most league wins.