Lynden Christian (Wash.) High three-star small forward and Michigan commit Cole Bajema is a bit of an unknown on the recruiting trail.

He had remained under the radar in the Northwest tip of Washington until recently, when his game began to blow up and U-M head coach John Beilein immediately took notice.

He pledged to Michigan on Aug. 4, and to get a better understanding of his game, we've asked four Washington high school basketball coaches who have faced him to discuss the youngster.

The panel includes:



• Cedar Park Christian head coach Adam Lynch, whose Eagles squad fell to Lynden Christian last season, 76-35.

• Meridian head coach Shane Stacy, whose Trojans team lost, 77-52, to Lynden Christian in 2017.

• Friday Harbor head man Rodney Turnbull, whose Wolverines were defeated by L.C., 83-31, in last year's season-opener.

• Sunnyside Christian head coach Dean Wagenaar, whose Knights lost to the Lyncs, 67-55, on Dec. 21.