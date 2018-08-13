Roundtable Of HS Coaches Weigh In On Michigan Basketball's Cole Bajema
Lynden Christian (Wash.) High three-star small forward and Michigan commit Cole Bajema is a bit of an unknown on the recruiting trail.
He had remained under the radar in the Northwest tip of Washington until recently, when his game began to blow up and U-M head coach John Beilein immediately took notice.
He pledged to Michigan on Aug. 4, and to get a better understanding of his game, we've asked four Washington high school basketball coaches who have faced him to discuss the youngster.
The panel includes:
• Cedar Park Christian head coach Adam Lynch, whose Eagles squad fell to Lynden Christian last season, 76-35.
• Meridian head coach Shane Stacy, whose Trojans team lost, 77-52, to Lynden Christian in 2017.
• Friday Harbor head man Rodney Turnbull, whose Wolverines were defeated by L.C., 83-31, in last year's season-opener.
• Sunnyside Christian head coach Dean Wagenaar, whose Knights lost to the Lyncs, 67-55, on Dec. 21.
What stands out to you about your game against Lynden Christian and Bajema last season?
Lynch: “We've actually played him the last three years, ever since Bajema was a freshman. I don’t remember him as a freshman, but you could tell he was going to be good as a sophomore, because he was 6-5 and could really shoot it.
"He didn’t have the ability to get to the rim back then, just because he wasn’t physically ready yet. I’ve also never seen him intimidated, which is unique for a young player.”
Stacy: “From the end of last season until I saw him in early July, his ability to see the court and get to the rim has improved tremendously.
"He can still shoot from long range and get points in bunches, but this new element he added is impressive.”
