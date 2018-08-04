The Washington native is the second pledge in U-M's 2019 class, with the other being Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward Jalen Wilson .

"I am excited and blessed to announce that I will further my education and basketball career by accepting a scholarship offer to attend the University of Michigan," Bajema wrote on his Instagram page this afternoon.

"I would like to thank God, my parents, and my coaches for their help in allowing me to realize my dream of attending the greatest university in the world. GO BLUE."

U-M had been considered the favorite to land the small forward, especially after he made these comments just four days ago:

“They’ve always been one of my favorites since I started watching them living in Michigan," he said. "It sparked the interest there … my dad lived there a long, long time with his family and grew up there.

“They think I’m really good coming off high ball screens. I know they’re looking at me as a combo guard, and I think I fit that really well, making decisions, shooting and passing.”

Stay tuned for more coverage of his commitment in the days to come.