Michigan received some good news when it comes to its two main transfer portal pursuits at the moment, with both players announcing they will withdraw from the NBA Draft and find a new home in the transfer portal. Let's take a look at the decisions and how it impacts U-M.

Olivier Nkamhoua

After taking trips to both West Virginia and Kansas State, Tennessee's Olivier Nkamhoua has officially withdrawn from the draft according to ESPN.

There was a prevailing thought that Nkamhoua's preference was the pro route and not a return to college but now it appears that line of thinking has changed. The Wolverines were considered the frontrunners for the forward, and that still could be the case, until he took visits over the weekend. He is expected to make a trip to Ann Arbor this weekend.

Zyon Pullin

UC Riverside guard Zyon Pullin also announced that he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and find his new home in the portal according to ESPN. He also released his final five schools which consist of Florida, LSU, U-M, Xavier and Gonzaga.

