With Karan Higdon leaving for the NFL and Chris Evans no longer with the program, senior running back Tru Wilson is the most experienced of the tailbacks on Michigan’s roster. Joining Jon Jansen’s “In The Trenches” podcast Wednesday, Wilson talked about how the new offense feels midway through spring practice.

Under the new scheme, this unit is tasked with not only quickly reading and reacting to holes the offensive line creates, but also acting as a safety valve for the quarterback on quick throws.

“It’s definitely a different feel this spring ball putting in a new offense,” Wilson said on the podcast. “It’s been really fun being under Coach Gattis. All of us together are learning the offense and are trying to play fast.”



Wilson said for the running backs, Gattis’ new system is a big change.

“The scheme just feels different,” he said. “It feels like you want to get out faster on your routes, but knowing you do have protection. There’s definitely different running schemes that we have. There’s a lot more specific to your footwork and just the way the holes are going to open up and the blocking schemes.”

His 365 career rushing yards represent by far the most of any of the running backs on Michigan’s roster. He knows that he had to become more vocal this spring and act as a leader for the younger Wolverines.

“Being the oldest guy in the room, I really wanted to just lead and make a path for the younger guys because we’re going to need them all,” he said. “There’s injuries that are going to happen and there’s spots that are going to open up, but everybody has to make the most of their opportunities.”

While speed and tempo are a key component of Michigan’s revamped offense, there’s also a physicality to it that makes it run smoothly.

Wilson has taken that aspect to heart. Even before Gattis arrived, Wilson had been known for his toughness and prides himself on his abilities as a pass blocker. This became his rallying cry because he knew he had to set himself apart last season.

“I just knew I had two good running backs ahead of me and I had to find my role wherever they needed me, whether it be an injury or a third-down guy,” he said. “I knew I had to excel at something. I did get my weight up a little bit more and it did help me in pass protection last year.”

That toughness also comes from Wilson being a former walk-on and playing with a chip on his shoulder.

“I feel like everybody has something to prove here because every spot is going to be earned,” he said. “As a former walk-on, I feel like I have something to prove. I never feel like I’m going to be out of that statement. I’m just going to play and once we get in between those lines, it doesn’t matter the stars, the walk-ons or scholarships, everybody has something to prove.”