Following the trade, McGroarty signed a 3-year deal with Pittsburgh, ending his time in Ann Arbor.

After a summer of trade rumors, the Winnipeg Jets have traded Michigan forward Rutger McGroarty to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It appeared McGroarty would return to Michigan for the 2024-25 season after not signing a deal with the Jets this spring. However, reports started that talks between the Jets and McGroarty's representatives had broken down. McGroarty's not signing a deal had everything to do with the Jets and not his intention to return to Michigan.

Despite having two years left to sign McGroarty, the Jet began shopping their 2022 first-round pick, assuming they would never reach a deal.

The Penguins are sending back Brayden Yager, their first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Again, McGroarty was expected to be one of the top players for Michigan this season, but instead, he will begin his professional career with Pittsburgh.



