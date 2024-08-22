PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Rutgers McGroarty leaving Michigan, signs with Penguins following trade

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

After a summer of trade rumors, the Winnipeg Jets have traded Michigan forward Rutger McGroarty to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Following the trade, McGroarty signed a 3-year deal with Pittsburgh, ending his time in Ann Arbor.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhY3F1aXJpbmcgTWNHcm9hcnR5IGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05ITEpldHM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOSExKZXRzPC9hPiwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xldHNHb1BlbnM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNMZXRzR29QZW5zPC9h PiBzaWduZWQgaGltIHRvIDMgeWVhciBFbnRyeSBMZXZlbCBEZWFsPGJyPjxi cj5OSEwgU2FsYXJ5ICQ4NTVLPGJyPlNpZ25pbmcgQm9udXMgJDk1Szxicj4m cXVvdDtBJnF1b3Q7IFBlcmZvcm1hbmNlIEJvbnVzZXMgJDUwMEs8YnI+PGJy PkNhcCBIaXQgJDk1MEssIEFBViAkMS40NU08YnI+PGJyPlJlcCYjMzk7ZCBi eSBQYXQgQnJpc3NvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NB QUhvY2tleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0FBSG9ja2V5PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYUh5NlNtZHYzcSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2FIeTZTbWR2M3E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHVja1BlZGlhIChAUHVja1Bl ZGlhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1B1Y2tQZWRpYS9z dGF0dXMvMTgyNjY2OTM5MjU0MzAxNTAwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=
Advertisement

It appeared McGroarty would return to Michigan for the 2024-25 season after not signing a deal with the Jets this spring. However, reports started that talks between the Jets and McGroarty's representatives had broken down. McGroarty's not signing a deal had everything to do with the Jets and not his intention to return to Michigan.

Despite having two years left to sign McGroarty, the Jet began shopping their 2022 first-round pick, assuming they would never reach a deal.

The Penguins are sending back Brayden Yager, their first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Again, McGroarty was expected to be one of the top players for Michigan this season, but instead, he will begin his professional career with Pittsburgh.


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9ydXRnZXJzLW1jZ3JvYXJ0eS1sZWF2aW5nLW1pY2hpZ2FuLXNp Z25zLXdpdGgtcGVuZ3VpbnMtZm9sbG93aW5nLXRyYWRlIiwKICAgIGNzX2Zw aWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk bTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaWNoaWdh bi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJ1dGdlcnMtbWNncm9hcnR5LWxlYXZp bmctbWljaGlnYW4tc2lnbnMtd2l0aC1wZW5ndWlucy1mb2xsb3dpbmctdHJh ZGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=