The major talking point coming out of Columbus after three straight losses to Michigan is that Ohio State was one play away, or a different outcome in a certain scenario, from getting a coveted victory over the Wolverines.

The loss to the Wolverines at the end of the season the previous three seasons have put a bad taste in the mouths of the members of the OSU program, especially considering the Wolverines went on to win the national championship last season.

For Ryan Day, who met with reporters during Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, he wants to leave excuses at the door and leave 'no doubt' against the Wolverines next season and into the future.

"After every year, you have to identify what are the things that have held you back from reaching your goals, knowing that we want perfection and we want to win The Game at the end of the season,” Day said. “In particular, last year, what was it that prevented us from finishing off that last drive or getting off of the field on defense? Why didn’t we do that? Well, it’s easy to say that it comes down to a play or two, but that’s not really the case. What we need to do is leave no doubt. No doubt. Don’t leave it to one play, don’t leave it to one call, don’t leave it to one stop. Leave no doubt when you’re on the field."

And what are the ways the Buckeyes have tried to address the change in mindset? Day wouldn't say but acknowledged he has made some effort into changing the tide.

"We’re not going to get into all of the reasons or all of the things that we’ve done to try to address that, to get that fixed," Day said. "But we have, we’ve worked hard on that, and we feel good about where we’re at going into the season."