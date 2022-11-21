Michigan's blind side has been manned by Ryan Hayes at different points since 2019, he has been the full-time starter since the start of 2021. When Hayes elected to return to Ann Arbor for a fifth year, expectations were high, expectations Hayes has exceeded. Today he accepted his invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Hayes began getting attention with his All-B1G 2021 season. As the left tackle in Michigan's Joe Moore Award winning offensive line, Hayes was integral to the success Michigan had running the ball and protecting Cade McNamara. Hayes started in all 14 games and was considered a 4th to 7th round draft pick.

Hayes decided to return to Michigan for a 5th year, giving Michigan three returning starters with guards Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan. With the addition of Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan is once again on track to have the best offensive line in the country, and Hayes is leading the way.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hayes grades out as the 4th best pass blocking and 7th best run blocking offensive lineman in the Big Ten. He has allowed 0 sacks all season and has only been penalized once. A source in scouting that I have spoken with has said that Hayes has first round potential. He is viewed as a higher end athlete on the outside, likely thanks to him playing three sports in high school. Multi-sport athletes have been a focus of Harbaugh and the staff in recruiting.

Hayes accepting of the Senior Bowl invite is a signal that he does intend to leave Michigan at the end of this year and not take advantage of the additional season granted by the NCAA to athletes who competed in the Covid shortened season.

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl will take place on February 4 at 2:30pm in its usual location in Mobile, Alabama.



