It certainly wasn't perfect by any means but Michigan's offensive line continues to improve each week. Of course, having a healthy starting group playing the first full game of the season has a lot to do with the sluggish start, but the group answered the test by standing tall against the number one scoring defense in the country in Iowa.

U-M offensive lineman Ryan Hayes was asked whether that was the best game the group has played all season, and he didn't hesitate to give his group high marks.

"I think so," Hayes told reporters on Monday. "We knew it was going to be a physical game. I think every week our o-line is going to keep growing. I think this weekend was a good stepping stone for us. We know that they're a physical team and we were able to come in there and run the ball. We got a little stagnant at certain points, it's a good step for us."

The Wolverines made a statement right from the get-go with an impressive opening drive capped by a Ronnie Bell touchdown to open the scoring.

After that first drive, Hayes knew the team had something going and felt like the scripted plays to begin the game set the tone for how the rest of the game was going to go.

"I think we had a good 15 plays scripted," Hayes said. "I think we executed those well. I think it gave our whole team confidence to drive down the field right away, did what we wanted to do. The next couple of series, we had longer drives and we had to settle for field goals which we don't like but they're also good drives. Took time off the clock. Definitely gave us confidence, that first drive."

It's been well-documented about Kinnick Stadium is a house of horrors for Top-5 programs. Fortunately, the Wolverines bucked the trend and won in Iowa City for the first time since 2005.

For Hayes, the win was an important one.

However, it's onward and upward from here.

"Iowa is an awesome, awesome atmosphere," Hayes said. "I enjoyed that. None of us had been there before, so that was pretty incredible to play in. Like Coach said, now he thinks we're on a roll. Just want to keep on a roll."